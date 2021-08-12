Rothschild Investment Corp IL Makes New Investment in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 23.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 18.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 14.1% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.64. 4,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,619. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.