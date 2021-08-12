Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 3,876 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Shutterstock by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $102.48 on Thursday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.45.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.40. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.43.

In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jonathan Oringer sold 52,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total value of $4,834,650.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,198,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,933,063.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,164 shares of company stock worth $20,614,038. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

