Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 80.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 35,133 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 270.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,357,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,245 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter worth $19,169,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,204,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,304 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 83.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after buying an additional 922,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

NYSE:CNX opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $15.89.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

