Royal Bank of Canada Boosts PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target to $48.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of PPL to an outperformer rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPL currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.14. The company had a trading volume of 47,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,832,734. PPL has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPL will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 44.6% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at about $3,700,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 347.1% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 790,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,121,000 after buying an additional 614,000 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 31.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 63.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

