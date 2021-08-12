Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Price Target to C$3.50

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on Conifex Timber from C$3.25 to C$2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

OTCMKTS:CFXTF traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,497. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60. Conifex Timber has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $2.33.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

