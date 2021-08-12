Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Price Target to C$3.50

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2021

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on Conifex Timber from C$3.25 to C$2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

OTCMKTS:CFXTF traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,497. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60. Conifex Timber has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $2.33.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.