Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target to $24.00

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) had its price target cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 69.73% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT traded down $2.53 on Thursday, hitting $14.14. 160,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,446. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.27. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. Equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, COO Subroto Mukerji bought 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $75,231.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 95,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,818.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,613 shares of company stock valued at $835,364. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,931,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,705,000 after buying an additional 991,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,214,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after buying an additional 673,974 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $39,434,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $38,208,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 1,364.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,566,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,000 after buying an additional 1,459,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

