Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,116 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.86% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RZG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $165.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.74. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $101.11 and a 52 week high of $175.53.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.