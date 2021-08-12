Royal Bank of Canada Raises Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$96.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GRT.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$94.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust to C$94.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$94.33.

GRT.UN stock opened at C$88.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.43. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$71.66 and a twelve month high of C$88.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$84.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

