Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of Argo Group International worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group International during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 14.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in Argo Group International by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARGO opened at $57.60 on Thursday. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $32.59 and a fifty-two week high of $58.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently -193.75%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARGO. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Argo Group International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

