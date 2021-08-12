Royal Bank of Canada Takes Position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 30,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $416,000.

Shares of OMFS opened at $40.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.39.

