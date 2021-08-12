Royal Bank of Canada Trims Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Target Price to $64.00

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GLPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Galapagos from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James set a $65.80 target price on Galapagos and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.72. 2,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,654. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $56.79 and a 1-year high of $195.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Galapagos by 936.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Galapagos by 1,217.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Galapagos by 476.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M bought a new position in Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

