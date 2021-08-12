Royal Bank of Canada Trims Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Target Price to C$41.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada to C$41.00 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

WTE opened at C$20.93 on Monday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12 month low of C$13.12 and a 12 month high of C$24.82. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 10.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Westshore Terminals Investment’s payout ratio is presently 36.22%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

