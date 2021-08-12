Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 47.53%.
Shares of RGLD stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.84. The company had a trading volume of 18,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,139. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64. Royal Gold has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $140.60.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.58%.
Royal Gold Company Profile
Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.
