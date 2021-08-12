RPS Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.26 (LON:RPS)

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

RPS stock opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.40) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 106.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. RPS Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 36.65 ($0.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 119 ($1.55). The company has a market capitalization of £298.31 million and a P/E ratio of -8.23.

Get RPS Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RPS shares. Liberum Capital raised their price target on RPS Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of RPS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for RPS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.