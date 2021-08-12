Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RUBY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rubius Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

RUBY stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.29. The stock had a trading volume of 8,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 10.96. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.93.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUBY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.