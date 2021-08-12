Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Raised to C$41.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Laurentian raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$36.86.

TSE:RUS opened at C$36.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$17.10 and a 1-year high of C$36.80. The firm has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$33.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 100.33%.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

