Safe Haven Trading 16.7% Higher This Week (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $11.42 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000030 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.95 or 0.00861613 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

