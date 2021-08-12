Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in AbbVie by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.01.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.41. The company had a trading volume of 154,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,780,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

