Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $368,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in PayPal by 368.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 52.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $274.95. 281,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,860,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.08, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.59. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,101,189 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

