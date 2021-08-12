Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $641,000 Stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) by 544.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,480 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of SVF Investment Corp. 3 worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. 40.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVF Investment Corp. 3 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SVFC remained flat at $$9.75 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,344. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.91. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.70.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.