Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,064 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,518,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,974 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,409,310,000 after purchasing an additional 134,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $581.89.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total value of $930,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,014.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,960,554 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $10.99 on Thursday, reaching $718.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,950,951. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $711.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $655.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

