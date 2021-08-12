Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

SZGPY stock remained flat at $$3.73 during trading on Thursday. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $3.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

