SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) to Repurchase $25.00 million in Shares

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 10th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SandRidge Energy stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SandRidge Energy has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $8.26.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 212.10%.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

