Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €113.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.44% from the company’s previous close.

SAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €98.38 ($115.74).

Sanofi stock opened at €86.63 ($101.92) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €87.25. Sanofi has a twelve month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a twelve month high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

