Schroder Investment Management Group Has $116,000 Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 242.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 97,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,381,000 after acquiring an additional 68,810 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 13.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after acquiring an additional 20,962 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 7.4% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 38,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 17,329 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBS. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Emergent BioSolutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $812,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

EBS stock opened at $60.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.94. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.07 and a twelve month high of $136.02.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 17.51%. Research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

