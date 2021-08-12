Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $259,000 in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,953 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 568,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,874,000 after buying an additional 181,075 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Banco de Chile by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 63,159 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,106,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Banco de Chile by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCH opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01. Banco de Chile has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $25.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

