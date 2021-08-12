Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New Investment in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 37.0% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,899,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,199 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,048,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,100 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,015,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,494,000 after purchasing an additional 86,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,791,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,743,000 after purchasing an additional 547,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HPP shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.28.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -671.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.08.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

