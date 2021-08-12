Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 17,095 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 85.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,095 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,405,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth $23,925,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 78.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,884,000 after buying an additional 480,945 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3,980.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 422,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 412,176 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at about $18,402,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on EPR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $50.67 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $56.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.43.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

