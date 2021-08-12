Schroder Investment Management Group Takes $216,000 Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Paylocity by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,267,000 after acquiring an additional 339,043 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,632,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,146,000 after buying an additional 66,386 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 5.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,080,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,353,000 after purchasing an additional 51,334 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,079,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,111,000 after buying an additional 34,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 920,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,574,000 after purchasing an additional 53,962 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PCTY. KeyCorp increased their target price on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.86.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $251.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.74 and a beta of 1.28. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $124.75 and a 1 year high of $251.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.87.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

