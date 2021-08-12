Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Gap Down to $62.85

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.85, but opened at $59.50. Schrödinger shares last traded at $58.95, with a volume of 15,211 shares changing hands.

SDGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.32.

In other news, Director Rosana Kapeller-Libermann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total transaction of $67,551.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 881,030 shares of company stock valued at $64,692,722.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 55.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schrödinger by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 912,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,658,000 after acquiring an additional 31,089 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Schrödinger by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 126,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Schrödinger by 337.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 12.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 208,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 23,381 shares during the period. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDGR)

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

