Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Position Decreased by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,522 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 12.6% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 254.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000.

SCHM traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $79.37. 3,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,362. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $79.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.98.

