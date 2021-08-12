Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.5% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 97,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after buying an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 140,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,841,000 after acquiring an additional 183,547 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.59. 444,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,265. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.58. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $107.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

