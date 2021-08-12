Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.05% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SGMS. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.
Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.83. 17,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,045. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $80.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 2.07.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 18.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,848,000 after purchasing an additional 82,069 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 1,573.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,337,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,518 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 16.2% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,255,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,865,000 after purchasing an additional 315,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 104.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,564,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,245,000 after purchasing an additional 799,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Scientific Games
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
