Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SGMS. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.83. 17,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,045. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $80.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 2.07.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Scientific Games will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 18.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,848,000 after purchasing an additional 82,069 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 1,573.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,337,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,518 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 16.2% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,255,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,865,000 after purchasing an additional 315,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 104.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,564,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,245,000 after purchasing an additional 799,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

