Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) PT Raised to $100.00 at Craig Hallum

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.88% from the company’s current price.
SGMS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.
SGMS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.98. The company had a trading volume of 16,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,045. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 2.07. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $80.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.23.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,848,000 after acquiring an additional 82,069 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Scientific Games by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after buying an additional 27,491 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Scientific Games by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 134,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Scientific Games by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 25,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Scientific Games by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Scientific Games Company Profile
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
