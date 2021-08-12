Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) PT Raised to $100.00 at Craig Hallum

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.88% from the company’s current price.

SGMS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

SGMS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.98. The company had a trading volume of 16,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,045. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 2.07. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $80.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.23.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,848,000 after acquiring an additional 82,069 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Scientific Games by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after buying an additional 27,491 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Scientific Games by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 134,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Scientific Games by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 25,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Scientific Games by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

