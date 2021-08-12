SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.18.

SCPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered shares of SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SciPlay by 8.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SciPlay by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in SciPlay by 23.8% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCPL traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $17.72. 3,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.39. SciPlay has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.78.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.54%. Analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

