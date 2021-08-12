Scotiabank Boosts Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$24.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$24.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on D.UN. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to C$24.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.81.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$22.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 9.15. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$16.84 and a 12 month high of C$23.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

