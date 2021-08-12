Scotiabank Boosts Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$50.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.18.

Get Spin Master alerts:

TOY opened at C$46.46 on Monday. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$25.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of C$4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.39.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.