scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Announces Earnings Results

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of scPharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,587. scPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in scPharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of scPharmaceuticals worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

