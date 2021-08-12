SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Major Shareholder Marc Sanford Schessel Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) major shareholder Marc Sanford Schessel sold 50,000 shares of SCWorx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,945.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Marc Sanford Schessel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Marc Sanford Schessel sold 50,000 shares of SCWorx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $112,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Marc Sanford Schessel sold 150,000 shares of SCWorx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $364,500.00.

SCWorx stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.13. 68,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,892,667. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06. SCWorx Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. SCWorx had a negative return on equity of 147.85% and a negative net margin of 159.23%. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of SCWorx in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SCWorx in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SCWorx in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

