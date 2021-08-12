Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires 500 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.34. 21,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,227. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $124.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.18.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

