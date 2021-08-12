Secure Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 17.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $220.15. 184,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,439,002. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.65 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $120.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

