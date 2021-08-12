Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,386 Shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Saga Communications worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Saga Communications by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Saga Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Saga Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saga Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Saga Communications by 266.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Saga Communications from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ SGA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.17. 31 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,487. Saga Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.58 million, a PE ratio of -47.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

Saga Communications Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

