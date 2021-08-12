Seedify.fund Price Tops $0.87 (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Seedify.fund has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and approximately $743,828.00 worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Seedify.fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00046423 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00142179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.00152010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,130.44 or 0.99829321 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.11 or 0.00871164 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seedify.fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seedify.fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.