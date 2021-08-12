Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Lifted to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Interior Concepts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist cut shares of Select Interior Concepts from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Select Interior Concepts from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Select Interior Concepts presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.75.

SIC remained flat at $$14.25 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,833. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Select Interior Concepts has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $363.92 million, a P/E ratio of -45.97 and a beta of 2.53.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $2.00. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Interior Concepts will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 105,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 22,930 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,180,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 121,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 26,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 201,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 61,002 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

