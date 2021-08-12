Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SEM. Benchmark lifted their target price on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

SEM stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.47. 3,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,636. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.30. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $5,043,337.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $401,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,877.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,550 shares of company stock valued at $12,249,037 over the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Select Medical by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,738,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $604,881,000 after acquiring an additional 533,692 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Select Medical by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,987,000 after purchasing an additional 285,142 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Select Medical by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,833,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,520,000 after purchasing an additional 323,823 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $34,796,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,420 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

