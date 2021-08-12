Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Holdings Trimmed by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 92.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 57,080 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,237,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040,484 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,505,193,000 after buying an additional 3,077,628 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,674,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,862 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 35.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,303,000 after purchasing an additional 732,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2,296.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 532,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,580,000 after purchasing an additional 510,140 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy stock opened at $132.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.52. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.33 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRE. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.43.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.