Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale of food and other products through its stores. It operates through the Cash and Carry, and Éxito Group segment. The Cash and Carry segment includes its business under the Assai brand. The Éxito Group segment consists of its businesses in Columbia, Argentina, and Uruguay under the Éxito, Surtimax, Super Inter, and Carulla brands. Sendas Distribuidora SA is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

NYSE ASAI traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,602. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84. Sendas Distribuidora has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $17.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter worth $271,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter worth $200,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter worth $220,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.