Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Senseonics in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.40).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48. Senseonics has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $5.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 365.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,678,000 after buying an additional 20,580,209 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 369.0% in the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 9,380,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,765,000 after buying an additional 7,380,649 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 319.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,301 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 627.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 966,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,725,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,346,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas S. Prince sold 136,539 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $259,424.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 941,949 shares of company stock worth $2,825,303 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

