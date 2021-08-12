Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company It specializes in the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers and other skin conditions, such as keloids, with superficial radiation therapy. The company’s portfolio of treatment devices consists of the SRT-100(TM) and SRT-100 Vision(TM). Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.69.

SRTS traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $3.68. 18,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,203. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $60.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 0.47. Sensus Healthcare has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $6.09.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 39.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

