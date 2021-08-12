Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MCRB. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $637.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.21.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%. The company had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 25.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 53,142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,420,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,141,000 after buying an additional 273,669 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 874,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after buying an additional 174,075 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 202,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

